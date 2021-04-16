Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea squad to 'put their egos aside' ahead of Manchester City semi-final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a warning to the fringe players ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

The Blues are looking to reach the final two years in a row after losing to Arsenal at the final hurdle last season.

It's crunch time in the 2020/21 campaign as the defining part of the season comes into full fruition.

Chelsea are still battling for a top four spot, remain in the Champions League after booking their place in the semi-finals and can reach the FA Cup final with a win over Man City on Saturday at Wembley.

Competition is rife in the squad and Tuchel has told those who have had limited game time to step and fight for their places in the side.

"We picked the same offensive guys against Crystal Palace and Porto. So the other guys need to fight for their places," said Tuchel on Friday.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"There isn't much training time between the games so in the minutes you have, you need to use. If you have good results and momentum, qualify for semi-finals, the behaviour is good.

"It's important at the moment that the guys who lack minutes, self-confidence and maybe not happy, put their ego aside and be ready. We have no gifts to give. Everybody has to fight hard for their place and then to stay in the team. If fight to make the coach have a change. It's big fun, you have to embrace the situation."

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen due to hamstring problems, but will have N'Golo Kante available once again.

