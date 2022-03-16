Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad They Need to Be Ready 'Physically & Mentally for Tough Game' vs Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his side they must be ready for a tough game both mentally and physically when they face LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues travel to France with a two goal lead in the round of 16 clash but must not let their standards slip.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel sent a message to his side as to warn them to be ready for a tough game.

When asked about the upcoming clash, Tuchel said: “To be honest, I think they played well at Stamford Bridge. They were very physical, attacked high up the pitch.

"It was impressive. They had a good pressing game, were very brave, and had the mentality they had nothing to lose."

The Blues boss continued to encourage his team to put in another performance of top quality if they are to come back from France with their feet in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League as they search to retain their crown.

"It's half time right now. No match is decided by a 2-0 scoreline. The second half is tomorrow and we'll have to produce another top performance.

"I think Lille played on Friday so they've had a good amount of time to recover. That is why we have to be ready physically and mentally for a tough game.”

It has been a short turnaround for Tuchel's Chelsea, who played Norwich City on Thursday before hosting Newcastle United on Sunday.

They then travelled to France on Tuesday and will face Lille on Wednesday night, with a clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday in the FA Cup coming up whilst there are also several off the field distractions regarding the sale of the Club.

