    • November 7, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad After Burnley Draw

    Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea players they need to be ready when called upon after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in the Premier League.

    It was a disappointing and frustrating Saturday afternoon for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Despite have 25 shots, they could only put one away through Kai Havertz and they suffered the consequences. 

    Matej Vydra stunned and silenced the home crowd as he equalised for the visitors to take a point back to Lancashire and deny the Blues of a fifth straight win in the league.

    Tuchel accepted it was one of those days for his side however refused to criticise his side too much following their overall display that just missed the ruthlessness in attack. 

    However, he did send a message to his side for those playing and for the players waiting in the wings for their chances to play.

    "You need to be ready if you play for Chelsea, if you think you are ready and positive there is always a chance to come onto the pitch.

    "Unfortunately, we have only three subs so it is not always easy but there is always a chance to prove a point with your performance."

    He added on the performance: "We created so many chances so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance. So I am super happy. It can happen in football, sometimes unfortunately like today, that somebody else steals some points and is lucky."

