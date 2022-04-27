Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Not Focus on Man Utd's Current Situation Ahead of Old Trafford Trip

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his side not to focus on the form and current situation of Manchester United ahead of their Premier League trip to Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Blues face Ralf Rangnick's men after beating West Ham 1-0 with a late Christian Pulisic winner, whilst the Red Devils fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Speaking ahead of Thursday night's Premier League clash, Tuchel has sent a message to his side regarding Man Utd's current situation.

imago1011566982h

The Red Devils find themselves outside the top four in an unsuccessful season, with Erik ten Hag set to take over from interim boss Rangnick at the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, despite the ongoing situation, Tuchel has encouraged his side not to focus on this and still take the game seriously to prepare properly.

When asked if the talk surrounding Manchester United has helped his side ahead of the match, despite the Blues not winning at Old Trafford since 2013, Tuchel said: “Over the last months there was also a lot of talk about Chelsea (as well as Manchester United)!

imago1008330661h

"We were not so heavily involved in the talks about Man United. I am personally very happy to play against them at Old Trafford. For me it is still one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest clubs, one of the biggest stadiums and occasions to play. I arrive with a strong team, this is the best way to arrive as a coach. I am very happy to have this match. 

"No matter in what position and which form they are in. This is how I see it. It’s why we prepare in the best way possible. We don’t reflect much on their situation and what’s going on. We focus on their last matches. We should not get confused by their last performance, last results. We need to take care about it on the pitch.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010999727h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Likes Antonio Rudiger Leaving Chelsea

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1011270943h
News

Jorginho Discusses 'Strong' Manchester United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms59 minutes ago
imago1010377824h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Where Reece James is Most Likely to Play for Chelsea Next Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010577683h (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Man United: Rudiger & James Return, Havertz in Attack

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0007142857h
Match Coverage

Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010304119h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek to 'Unleash the Monster' Inside Him

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011566982h
News

Report: Concern Inside Chelsea Dressing Room Over Thomas Tuchel's Future Amid Takeover Uncertainty

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
pjimage (8)
News

Christensen, Rudiger & James: Thomas Tuchel faces wait to learn if Chelsea trio available for Man United clash

By Matt Debono3 hours ago