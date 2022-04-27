Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Not Focus on Man Utd's Current Situation Ahead of Old Trafford Trip

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his side not to focus on the form and current situation of Manchester United ahead of their Premier League trip to Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Blues face Ralf Rangnick's men after beating West Ham 1-0 with a late Christian Pulisic winner, whilst the Red Devils fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Speaking ahead of Thursday night's Premier League clash, Tuchel has sent a message to his side regarding Man Utd's current situation.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Red Devils find themselves outside the top four in an unsuccessful season, with Erik ten Hag set to take over from interim boss Rangnick at the end of the season.

However, despite the ongoing situation, Tuchel has encouraged his side not to focus on this and still take the game seriously to prepare properly.

When asked if the talk surrounding Manchester United has helped his side ahead of the match, despite the Blues not winning at Old Trafford since 2013, Tuchel said: “Over the last months there was also a lot of talk about Chelsea (as well as Manchester United)!

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We were not so heavily involved in the talks about Man United. I am personally very happy to play against them at Old Trafford. For me it is still one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest clubs, one of the biggest stadiums and occasions to play. I arrive with a strong team, this is the best way to arrive as a coach. I am very happy to have this match.

"No matter in what position and which form they are in. This is how I see it. It’s why we prepare in the best way possible. We don’t reflect much on their situation and what’s going on. We focus on their last matches. We should not get confused by their last performance, last results. We need to take care about it on the pitch.”

