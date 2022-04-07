Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea to Find Level After Real Madrid Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his side to find their level after falling to defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema scored a hattrick as his side take a two-goal lead into the reverse leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has demanded that his team find their level ahead of the second leg and clash against Southampton at the weekend.

imago1011024430h (1)

When asked about the performance and tie, Tuchel said: "We have to find our level back. 

"I don't know where it is since the international break. The first half is a repetition of the second half against Brentford in a quarter-final against Real Madrid. 

"So far off our level in absolutely everything the game demands, we can't expect a result from this kind of performance."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011112316h

The German continued to encourage his side to focus on their Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday rather than look ahead to the clash in Madrid.

"We have to get things ready for Saturday. Not think about the Bernabeu today. Saturday we face Southampton and if we continue to play like this, we will not get a point," he concluded.

Chelsea were poor, being dominated in possession and struggling to create chances for the second match in a row.

The first saw them fall to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford side after winning six in a row before the international break.

The Blues will have to recover or risk losing their place in the top four as well as the Champions League this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011111984h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Chelsea Defeat to Real Madrid on Takeover Uncertainty

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Raine Group Hoping to Facilitate £3.4BN Deal to Sell Chelsea Ahead of Deadline

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011111984h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Struggles After Hectic Fixture Schedule

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0046129121h (4)
News

Revealed: Why The Ricketts Family Investment Group Hold Advantage in Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011109300h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Will Make Sure Chelsea Players Process Ahead of Southampton & Real Madrid Fixtures

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011109665h
News

Karim Benzema Sends Triumphant Message After Hattrick in Real Madrid's Victory Over Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011116487h
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Real Madrid Admission After Victory on Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010700279h
News

Chelsea's Thiago Silva Sends Honest Message to PSG Following Champions League Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago