Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea to Find Level After Real Madrid Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his side to find their level after falling to defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema scored a hattrick as his side take a two-goal lead into the reverse leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has demanded that his team find their level ahead of the second leg and clash against Southampton at the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the performance and tie, Tuchel said: "We have to find our level back.

"I don't know where it is since the international break. The first half is a repetition of the second half against Brentford in a quarter-final against Real Madrid.

"So far off our level in absolutely everything the game demands, we can't expect a result from this kind of performance."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German continued to encourage his side to focus on their Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday rather than look ahead to the clash in Madrid.

"We have to get things ready for Saturday. Not think about the Bernabeu today. Saturday we face Southampton and if we continue to play like this, we will not get a point," he concluded.

Chelsea were poor, being dominated in possession and struggling to create chances for the second match in a row.

The first saw them fall to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford side after winning six in a row before the international break.

The Blues will have to recover or risk losing their place in the top four as well as the Champions League this season.

