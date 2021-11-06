Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea What He Needs to Be Successful at Stamford Bridge

    Thomas Tuchel believes being happy and having trust shown in him will help him be successful at Chelsea.

    He has already been a great success at Stamford Bridge. A Champions League winner already after four months, and now challenging for the Premier League title, it's been an excellent opening 10 months for the Blues head coach.

    Tuchel knows the pressure he is under. A dip in form will see him come under scrutiny, it's the Chelsea way.  They've done it before and they'll do it again - sack the manager if results are positive. 

    But the German is enjoying life in London. He's settled in well and that is shown on the pitch with the performances and results being produced by his team. 

    Chelsea have work to do to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City, to claim their first league title since the 2016/17 season. 

    Tuchel named what he needs for it to be a 'successful story' with the Blues. 

    "Quality and results are the most important, otherwise we have no chance to stay. If you have that and if you feel happy and if the club and manager build a trust, like there is at Liverpool, Manchester City and of course at Burnley, it can be a successful story."

    Tuchel is hoping to stay at Chelsea for 'as long as possible', a sentiment echoed around the club right now for fans and players no doubt. 

    He added: "I will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am. It is a perfect fit."

