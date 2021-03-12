'You have to be patient when you play for Chelsea' - Tuchel sends Christian Pulisic message over lack of playing time

Thomas Tuchel has told Christian Pulisic to stay patient and not to lose confidence after his recent lack of minutes in the Chelsea side.

Since Tuchel's appointment at the end of January, Pulisic has only started one of his 11 matches in charge, which the German has admitted being 'unfair'.

Pulisic's future has since come into question with suggestion that he could quit the club in the summer if his situation doesn't improve between now and the end of the season - Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all been linked.

Tuchel confirmed Pulisic is still part of his plans at Chelsea but has told him he has to expect to be patient and impatient over his playing time due to the competition.

"When you sign and play for Chelsea, it's part of the job description to be patient and impatient at the same time," said Tuchel ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

"All of my players are competitors and they want to play very minute.

"At the same time, when you're not selected, you have to stay patient and not lose confidence.

"When it was possible for him to start around Sheffield United and Barnsley, one game came too soon and Barnsley wasn't easy."

