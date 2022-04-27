Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek to 'Unleash the Monster' Inside Him

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told Ruben Loftus-Cheek to 'unleash the monster' inside of him as he looks to cement his place in the Blues squad.

The 26-year-old has found an increased amount of game time in recent weeks, with an injury to Mateo Kovacic handing him an opportunity in the FA Cup semi-final, where Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring.

Speaking about the Cobham graduate ahead of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United, Tuchel challenged Loftus-Cheek to 'unleash the monster' inside of him.

When asked about Loftus-Cheek's situation, Tuchel challenged himself to test himself and pushed him to the limit.

He said: “The same situation for him, he is influential and involved in goals lately - very good. He needs to push himself to the limit. He needs to be physical.

"Had a bit of a shy game against Arsenal, like everyone. A calm first-half against Crystal Palace and stepped up in the second-half physically and with ball recoveries and dribbles. Suddenly the crowd was there too. This is what we demand from him. He is a calm person."

The Blues boss continued to set a further challenge to Lofuts-Cheek, to not just accept getting minutes but to realise the 'monster' inside of him.

"He needs to discover this monster in him and unleash this on a regular basis because it is absolutely necessary," Tuchel continued. "It is not enough to be just on the pitch. Maybe if you regard his last years, it may seem good because he is a regular but this is not enough.

"We cannot let him think it is enough, he needs to constantly push himself. We try every day and are quite successful given his development. He needs to understand how much potential he has and unleash this physical capacity on the daily. In training he cannot let loose. He needs to be under pressure and play every game like a cup final.”

