Thomas Tuchel tells Christian Pulisic how to unlock 'full potential' at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has told Christian Pulisic to trust himself to unlock his 'full potential' ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has four gives in his previous five games for club and country, and has excelled in recent weeks for the Blues which has seen him retained in the starting eleven under Tuchel.

Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have started the last two games in attack for Chelsea and are likely to be given another shot against Manchester City on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, Tuchel was asked about the American's progression and revealed where he thinks Pulisic can improve to further his game to unlock his full potential.

"He's made huge progress," said Tuchel to reporters on Friday.

"He was fantastic in the last games and maybe I can't explain it better – to be calm, to trust himself in terms of injury, in terms of his full fitness, his capability and maybe be a bit more calm and self-confidence in being aware that I trust him and these things."

"These things are important for him to show his full potential. Once he is them he is a huge player and he has now big, big performances because he has a huge impact physically and in terms of quality, dribbling runs, arriving in the box in crucial moments.

"He's stepped up and this is what I know about him. I am very happy about this in the last weeks and games."

Pulisic confirmed his availability for the semi-final on Saturday after he was fouled 11 times in midweek against Porto.

"It felt like I took a lot of fouls out there," said the 22-year-old on Tuesday night. "But all in all, I'm pretty healthy so I'm happy about that and I should be ready to go [for the next game]."

