Thomas Tuchel tells Christian Pulisic to 'live with' Eden Hazard comparisons

Thomas Tuchel sends Christian Pulisic message amid Eden Hazard comparisons

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has told Christian Pulisic why he has to live with the comparisons made to former Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Pulisic arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2019, the summer Hazard departed to join his current club Real Madrid. 

After his scintillating form post-lockdown last year, Pulisic drew comparisons to the Belgian - the man Chelsea would turn to when they need an individual to pluck them the match-winner or be the difference maker. 

sipa_33164417

The two came head-to-head on Tuesday in the Champions League - Pulisic scored, while Hazard came off the bench to be kept quiet by the Blues in Madrid.

And ahead of Chelsea's clash against Fulham, Tuchel told Pulisic he will have to 'live with' the comparisons after taking his number ten shirt at the club.

"Well he took his number so now he has to live with it!," said Tuchel.

"So he has a bit of an influence on the comparisons but if people do this maybe they think about it in the best way, no.

sipa_33164387

"I'm happy that he arrives in the decisive moment of the season in top shape, he has good confidence and this is the key point for him, that he feels confident in his body, calm in his mind and he feels free on the pitch.

"And when he feels like this he can be a decisive guy for us, and this is what he proves in the moment.

"He gives us a big physicality and we have to see how we put him on the pitch tomorrow if he starts or whether he is on the bench but we are very happy that he is decisive, he steps up and plays full of confidence. It is good for us."

sipa_30011472
