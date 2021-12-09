Thomas Tuchel Tells His Chelsea Squad to Never Change Their Behaviour Despite Poor Form & Zenit Draw

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his players to never change their behaviour despite their poor form and draw to Zenit on Wednesday.

The 3-3 draw comes after a 3-2 loss to West Ham on the weekend as Chelsea finished runners up in Champions League Group H and fell to third in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match in midweek via football.london, Tuchel encouraged his players to not change their behaviour.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When reflecting on the match, he said: "Once this drops 5% or 10%, once we start managing results, once we start changing our behaviour based on the score, we get punished at the moment. It happened against West Ham and today.

"The reaction was good and that shows me it's not about what we can do, because suddenly when we concede a goal, two goals, we can step up and show a reaction. But once we had the lead we give it away again.

"The last six minutes, we start playing balls back, start not attacking with the same aggression and with the same hunger and we got immediately punished. It is for me the level of investment that we have to do no matter what is on the scoresheet."

IMAGO / Russian Look

Chelsea's fixture schedule is congested as they face an injury risis in December, needing to find solutions in midfield as they prepare for Leeds United's visit on Saturday.

If Chelsea drop points to Marcelo Bielsa's side, their title chances could be shattered as they have already given up ground to Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks.

