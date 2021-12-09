Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Tells His Chelsea Squad to Never Change Their Behaviour Despite Poor Form & Zenit Draw

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his players to never change their behaviour despite their poor form and draw to Zenit on Wednesday.

The 3-3 draw comes after a 3-2 loss to West Ham on the weekend as Chelsea finished runners up in Champions League Group H and fell to third in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match in midweek via football.london, Tuchel encouraged his players to not change their behaviour.

imago1008213182h (4)

When reflecting on the match, he said: "Once this drops 5% or 10%, once we start managing results, once we start changing our behaviour based on the score, we get punished at the moment. It happened against West Ham and today.

Read More

"The reaction was good and that shows me it's not about what we can do, because suddenly when we concede a goal, two goals, we can step up and show a reaction. But once we had the lead we give it away again.

"The last six minutes, we start playing balls back, start not attacking with the same aggression and with the same hunger and we got immediately punished. It is for me the level of investment that we have to do no matter what is on the scoresheet."

imago1008525916h

Chelsea's fixture schedule is congested as they face an injury risis in December, needing to find solutions in midfield as they prepare for Leeds United's visit on Saturday.

If Chelsea drop points to Marcelo Bielsa's side, their title chances could be shattered as they have already given up ground to Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008525916h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells His Chelsea Squad to Never Change Their Behaviour Despite Poor Form & Zenit Draw

39 seconds ago
imago1008213182h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel is Not Taking Chelsea Criticism Personally After Poor Run of Form

30 minutes ago
imago1008432422h
News

Thomas Tuchel: James Will be an Option in Midfield to Tackle Chelsea Selection Issues

1 hour ago
imago1008525918h
News

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

1 hour ago
imago1008453039h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Recover to Avoid 2020 December Repeat

1 hour ago
imago1002915333h
News

Chelsea Scout Explains How Club Culture is 'Always to be Better'

2 hours ago
imago0005267050h
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

3 hours ago
imago1007967604h
News

Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Convinced Coach Anthony Barry to Stay at Chelsea After Frank Lampard Dismissal

4 hours ago