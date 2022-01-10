'No Need to Get Overwhelmed' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Lewis Hall Following Chesterfield Success

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Youngster Not to Get 'Overwhelmed' After Impressive Chesterfield Display

Thomas Tuchel has told Lewis Hall to remain grounded and not get overwhelmed after his impressive Chelsea debut against Chesterfield.

Hall was brought into the makeshift Chelsea back-four, alongside Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi, against the National League side for the FA Cup third round tie. 

The 17-year-old became the club's youngster ever player to feature in the FA Cup, a landmark day for the defender who put in a Man of the Match display. 

imago1009016303h

He played out the full 90 minutes despite suffering from cramp in the final minutes. 

Chelsea came out 5-1 winners to progress into the fourth round where they will face Plymouth Argyle next month

Tuchel was impressed by his performance but insists that is what he expects from any player he calls into the squad.

Read More

He said: "There’s no need to talk it down (Hall's performance vs Chesterfield) but no need to get overwhelmed, because we played against a fifth division team. The young boys have to step up and show what they’re capable of, and they did it again."

imago1009024190h

On Saturday, Hall was overjoyed with emotion following his Blues debut in front of a packed home Stamford Bridge crowd.

"Ever since I was a kid being at Chelsea this is what I worked towards," Hall told BBC Sport. "To finally get the opportunity and in front of my family and the amazing fans it is an incredible feeling."

He added"Training with the first team for the last couple of weeks, I’ve been able to recognise the level and where I want to be.

"Each day I feel like I’m progressing playing with these top players and hopefully I can get some more opportunities in the future."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009024190h
News

'No Need to Get Overwhelmed' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Lewis Hall Following Chesterfield Success

1 minute ago
imago1009014490h
News

'More Confident' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Saul Niguez Chelsea Admission

46 minutes ago
imago1008934178h
News

Free Tickets, Kits & Training Sessions: Chelsea Make Huge Gesture to Afghan Refugees

1 hour ago
imago1008334078h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Lucas Digne Signing Over as Aston Villa Personal Terms Agreed

2 hours ago
imago1009018148h
Transfer News

Chelsea Handed Sergino Dest Transfer Blow as Representative Delivers Update

2 hours ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Out of Race' to Sign Lucas Digne as Aston Villa in 'Advanced Negotiations' With Everton

4 hours ago
imago1007681240h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Seen as Chelsea's 'Second Option' in January Transfer Window

4 hours ago
imago1009015195h
Transfer News

Report: PSG Consider Making Huge Transfer Swoop for Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

15 hours ago