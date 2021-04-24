Thomas Tuchel tells Timo Werner to 'keep scoring' after West Ham win

What Thomas Tuchel has told Timo Werner to keep doing after he ended Chelsea goal drought during West Ham win

Thomas Tuchel was delighted for Timo Werner after he scored the winner for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

The win saw the Blues clinch another crucial three points in the race for top four as Chelsea moved three points clear in the Champions League places ahead of their London counterparts.

Werner scored the only goal in the game in the 54th minute converting Ben Chilwell's low cross past Lukasz Fabianski.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He ended his goal drought after stretching over two minutes since his last goal against Newcastle United on February 15.

Despite having several other chances to extend the lead against the Hammers, Werner's performance and goal was a confidence booster ahead of the season run-in.

His boss, Thomas Tuchel recognised his efforts and has told him to 'keep scoring and catch the moment'.

He told Sky Sports post match: “He always gives everything, he could have made it more comfortable but I am very happy because he played a very good match.”

Adding in his post-match press conference, he said: “He needs to keep scoring and catch the moment. He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks, by winning fouls in the penalty area or with assists like against Man City. But nothing helps more than a decisive goal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“I am very happy because I felt he was strong from the start. He was very good with distributing the ball, dropping from the number nine position and keeping the ball, he had good timing with his deep runs behind the line, and was involved in many chances and half-chances.

“So it was very nice that he could score. He could’ve had a second one for sure. After that, he lost a little bit of confidence and was a bit tired. So a good performance and I’m happy because it was a big win.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube