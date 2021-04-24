Thomas Tuchel tells Timo Werner to 'keep scoring' after West Ham win

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

What Thomas Tuchel has told Timo Werner to keep doing after he ended Chelsea goal drought during West Ham win

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was delighted for Timo Werner after he scored the winner for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

The win saw the Blues clinch another crucial three points in the race for top four as Chelsea moved three points clear in the Champions League places ahead of their London counterparts.

Werner scored the only goal in the game in the 54th minute converting Ben Chilwell's low cross past Lukasz Fabianski. 

sipa_33099965

He ended his goal drought after stretching over two minutes since his last goal against Newcastle United on February 15.

Despite having several other chances to extend the lead against the Hammers, Werner's performance and goal was a confidence booster ahead of the season run-in.

His boss, Thomas Tuchel recognised his efforts and has told him to 'keep scoring and catch the moment'.

He told Sky Sports post match: “He always gives everything, he could have made it more comfortable but I am very happy because he played a very good match.”

Adding in his post-match press conference, he said: “He needs to keep scoring and catch the moment. He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks, by winning fouls in the penalty area or with assists like against Man City. But nothing helps more than a decisive goal.

sipa_33099974

“I am very happy because I felt he was strong from the start. He was very good with distributing the ball, dropping from the number nine position and keeping the ball, he had good timing with his deep runs behind the line, and was involved in many chances and half-chances.

“So it was very nice that he could score. He could’ve had a second one for sure. After that, he lost a little bit of confidence and was a bit tired. So a good performance and I’m happy because it was a big win.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33100012
News

Thomas Tuchel tells Timo Werner to 'keep scoring' after West Ham win

sipa_33099423 (1)
News

What Christian Pulisic said on Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham

sipa_33100019
News

Werner: Hudson-Odoi and Abraham told me I'd score against West Ham

sipa_33100398
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'very happy' after 'well deserved' win over West Ham

sipa_33099964
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33099974
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33099989
Match Coverage

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea: Timo Werner ends goal drought to boost top four hopes

sipa_32710819 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face West Ham