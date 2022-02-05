Thomas Tuchel Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Trip

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the Blues play Plymouth Argyle and travel to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup, it has been confirmed.

The German was yet to test positive for Coronavirus during his time in England before Saturday.

However, Chelsea's official website have confirmed that the Blues boss tested positive for Covid-19.

IMAGO / PA Images

The statement stated: "Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19... The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week."

This is a huge blow to the Blues as they travel to Abu Dhabi on Saturday following the clash against Plymouth Argyle.

Chelsea play in the semi-final on Wednesday, with it unclear as to when Tuchel will be allowed to travel to the Middle East to join up with his squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is thought that his assistant and coaching team will lead the game against Plymouth Argyle.

Joe Edwards departed for Everton last week and would have been part of the backroom staff in charge for the clash.

Whoever is chosen to lead the Blues could also lead them next week in the first game of the Club World Cup, however it is unclear as to when Tuchel tested positive for Coronavirus.

He sat through his pre-match press conference on Friday so it looks like he would have tested positive on Saturday morning ahead of the clash against League One Plymouth.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube