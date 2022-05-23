Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Thinking About Signing New Attackers at Chelsea During Summer Window

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is thinking about whether or not to sign new attackers at Chelsea during the summer transfer window. 

The Blues' current options up front have struggled at times throughout the season, despite the squad scoring a total of 122 goals in all six competitions they competed in.

With the transfer window now approaching, the club may look to sign new players in the forward positions in order to compete on various fronts once again next season.

imago1012190426h

Tuchel revealed after their 1-1 draw with Leicester on Thursday, via the Guardian, that he is thinking about whether there is a need to bring in new options for the Chelsea attack ahead of the next campaign.

He said: "If we stick to the group then we will try to solve it with these players. Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question. 

"Can we do better in the structure? Can we push the players more? Did we rotate too much? Let’s see.

“There are a lot of options. The numbers we produce from our offensive players don’t allow us to overperform and we need over-performance if we want to be nearer to the top two teams. 

imago1012215332h

"I am not pointing fingers, I am not blaming anybody, but we need over-performance from everybody. It’s not over-performance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting.”

The Blues ended their 2021/22 campaign with a 2-1 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge, with Kai Havertz and Ross Barkley scoring for the hosts.

imago1012194214h
