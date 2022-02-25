Thomas Tuchel knows Kai Havertz has earned himself a starting spot for Chelsea for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but refused to confirm if the German would lead the Blues' line at Wembley.

Havertz was given the nod over Romelu Lukaku in midweek against LOSC Lille and scored the opener at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea went on to win the first-leg 2-0 in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea's performances with Havertz in the side have seen the German cover every blade of grass, offering not only the attacking part of his game but also helping the side out defensively.

The 22-year-old was heavily praised by Tuchel on Wednesday for his European performance.

"I'm very pleased," Tuchel said of his assessment of Havertz's display.

"Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up. His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending.

"We had a very aggressive high line today on the pitch with the offensive three players together. The formation was to have intensity, a high work-rate consistently throughout the whole match and they did all very good."

Now with Wembley beckoning, Tuchel has a decision to make over his front line with Lukaku itching to return for Sunday's showdown against Liverpool.

The Chelsea head coach remained coy on giving away any hints to his starting XI, including who would start in goal between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, and Havertz was no exception.

When asked if Havertz would start at Wembley, Tuchel replied: “If he did enough to justify? It’s a clear yes. Does this mean he needs to start and has to start and will start? No. We will also decide this late.

"It will depend also on how much he played, to what we need, with what characters we want to fill the positions. Did he do enough in the last weeks? Absolutely yes.”

