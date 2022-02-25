Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Kai Havertz's Role for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel knows Kai Havertz has earned himself a starting spot for Chelsea for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but refused to confirm if the German would lead the Blues' line at Wembley.  

Havertz was given the nod over Romelu Lukaku in midweek against LOSC Lille and scored the opener at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea went on to win the first-leg 2-0 in the last-16 of the Champions League. 

Chelsea's performances with Havertz in the side have seen the German cover every blade of grass, offering not only the attacking part of his game but also helping the side out defensively. 

imago1010075129h

The 22-year-old was heavily praised by Tuchel on Wednesday for his European performance. 

"I'm very pleased," Tuchel said of his assessment of Havertz's display.

"Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up. His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending.

Read More

"We had a very aggressive high line today on the pitch with the offensive three players together. The formation was to have intensity, a high work-rate consistently throughout the whole match and they did all very good."

Now with Wembley beckoning, Tuchel has a decision to make over his front line with Lukaku itching to return for Sunday's showdown against Liverpool. 

imago1007424765h

The Chelsea head coach remained coy on giving away any hints to his starting XI, including who would start in goal between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, and Havertz was no exception.

When asked if Havertz would start at Wembley, Tuchel replied“If he did enough to justify? It’s a clear yes. Does this mean he needs to start and has to start and will start? No. We will also decide this late. 

"It will depend also on how much he played, to what we need, with what characters we want to fill the positions. Did he do enough in the last weeks? Absolutely yes.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010077421h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Kai Havertz's Role for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
49 seconds ago
imago1009784330h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Confident of Beating Liverpool in Carbao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010077362h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010070741h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Roberto Firmino Ruled Out of Carabao Cup Final for Liverpool & Diogo Jota Faces 'Challenge'

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1005606511h
News

'Believed in Me' - Trevoh Chalobah Heaps Praise on Antonio Rudiger for Chelsea Faith

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010079677h
News

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea 'Ready to Fight' to Clinch Carabao Cup Glory vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010065053h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Believe Ousmane Dembele May Have Chelsea Summer Agreement

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1010071682h
News

'Cannot Be Sentimental' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Mendy & Kepa Selection Decision Process for Liverpool Final

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago