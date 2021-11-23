Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel: Timo Werner Available For Chelsea Selection vs Juventus in Champions League

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Timo Werner's selection for Chelsea against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues require one point to progress into the round of 16, with Juventus currently sitting three points ahead of Tuchel's side.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel has revealed that Werner is available for selection and has hinted that he could start.

imago1007435554h

When asked to provide an injury update on his squad, the German said: “Jorgi (Jorginho) is absolutely okay. We had to take Kai (Havertz) off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark."

He then continued to reveal that Werner is back in the squad: "Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again."

Read More

imago1007435561h (1)

However, Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start despite returning to the matchday squad, Tuchel confirmed.

Not sure yet. We have one more training." he revealed.

Therefore, Werner is likely to start as Havertz, who has deputised for Lukaku and Werner in recent weeks, was not present in Chelsea training ahead of the clash so will likely be unavailable.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008114843h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hints at Timo Werner Selection Against Juventus

57 seconds ago
imago0045289887h
News

What Chelsea Need to do Against Juventus to Qualify From Champions League Group H

30 minutes ago
imago1008121594h
News

Trevoh Chalobah Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Mentality Ahead of Title Challenge

1 hour ago
imago1008136758h
News

Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Told Trevoh Chalobah After Decision On Chelsea Future

1 hour ago
imago1005604059h
News

Trevoh Chalobah Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Amid Contract Uncertainty

2 hours ago
imago1002915219h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich is 'In Love' With the Club

2 hours ago
imago0032655437h
News

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Wins Prestigious European Club Director Award

3 hours ago
imago1008133377h
News

Mateo Kovacic & Kai Havertz Miss Chelsea Training Ahead of Juventus Clash

3 hours ago