Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hints at Timo Werner Selection Against Juventus

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Timo Werner's selection for Chelsea against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues require one point to progress into the round of 16, with Juventus currently sitting three points ahead of Tuchel's side.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel has revealed that Werner is available for selection and has hinted that he could start.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked to provide an injury update on his squad, the German said: “Jorgi (Jorginho) is absolutely okay. We had to take Kai (Havertz) off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark."

He then continued to reveal that Werner is back in the squad: "Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

However, Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start despite returning to the matchday squad, Tuchel confirmed.

“Not sure yet. We have one more training." he revealed.

Therefore, Werner is likely to start as Havertz, who has deputised for Lukaku and Werner in recent weeks, was not present in Chelsea training ahead of the clash so will likely be unavailable.

