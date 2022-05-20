Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel to Build Strong Chelsea Squad to Close Man City & Liverpool Gap

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised to build a strong squad in order to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues are expected to make additions as the German targets a summer rebuild under Todd Boehly's consortium, once they complete their takeover of Chelsea.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, Tuchel discussed the responsibility of building a strong squad.

When the Blues boss was asked what needs to be done different next season, as his side look near-certain to finish third in the Premier League, he admitted that he will look into adding to the squad.

He said: "Of course, I think we can do better. I think it is not a lot; it is margins. We will look into that - it is not the moment when I have analysed everything and I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before. 

"We struggle with efficiency, with goal scoring records, with consistency, with determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep."

Tuchel continued to admit that Chelsea have missed key players through long-term injuries and that one solution to this is to add quality options to his squad, as Man City and Liverpool have done.

"It is like this, but we lack huge quality with N’Golo (Kante), Ben Chilwell, Reece James [being injured]. If you see him in the last weeks, it is maybe a miracle we are in the top three the whole season without these key players because we missed them for weeks and weeks and weeks and it never stopped for us," he said.

"Maybe this just needs to change, that we have everybody available. But the top teams, Liverpool bought a fantastic player (Luis Diaz) in the winter to make the existing squad stronger. 

"Man City signed (Erling) Haaland already to make the existing squad stronger. We are losing players so at the moment my focus is to build a strong team and to see what’s even possible and then we think about how we close the gap."

