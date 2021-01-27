Thomas Tuchel to continue giving Chelsea youngsters platform to perform - Mount, James & Abraham set to benefit

Thomas Tuchel will continue to show faith in Chelsea's youngsters after he took over as the new Head Coach.

The 47-year-old, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, was announced as the new Head Coach on Tuesday, penning an 18-month deal with an option of a further year.

Tuchel took his first training session on Tuesday evening at Cobham ahead of their match against Wolves on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Pictures of Thomas Tuchel's first Chelsea training session

Before the session following his appointment, he said: "I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

Tuchel has several things to sort out upon his arrival at Chelsea. He has the task of improving results, but it is how he does that with the squad he has at his disposal.

READ MORE: What director Marina Granovskaia said on Thomas Tuchel's arrival

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel gives Chelsea boost in Dayot Upamecano chase

Frank Lampard, who was axed after 18 months on Monday, left a legacy of bringing the youth players through, including the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham which saw them all flourish in the Blues first-team.

But as per the Mail, Tuchel views players such as Mount, James and Abraham as key men ad will continue to give them and other Chelsea youngsters the platform to perform.

This will waive concerns over whether Tuchel was going to utilise the stars who have shone this season so far.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube