Thomas Tuchel Wants to Speak to Premier League Should Chelsea's Covid-19 Situation Worsen

Thomas Tuchel wants to speak to Premier League officials if Chelsea's positive Covid-19 cases increase following their request to postpone their league match against Wolves was rejected.

Chelsea have seven confirmed cases in their camp which saw them ask the league to call off their trip to Molineux, which ended in a 0-0 draw, but the request was denied due to the Blues being deemed to have enough players to fulfil the fixture.

Tuchel was forced to play half-fit players, N'Golo Kante was rushed back, while Trevoh Chalobah was drafted into the midfield before coming off injured at half-time on Sunday.

The Premier League will hold talks with clubs on Monday at 1pm over the ongoing Covid-19 issues which could determine whether or not fixtures over the festive period go ahead or not.

Chelsea's players will continue to do tests and will hope no further positive cases return. If they do, Tuchel will be sure to approach the league over their next steps.

“If we have the next test and the next positive I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League what they expect," he told the media post-Wolves.

“Shall we stop and not arrive in the next game if we are made to play? When they make us play against Brentford shall we not arrive? Shall we not train anymore? What shall we do?”

He added: “I don't care so much about the next games I just care about the next tests and the health of the players.

“We were just worried about the safety of players and the players were concerned about their health.

“The Premier League had an opinion and we had a different opinion so we agree to disagree.”

