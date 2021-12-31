'We're Surprised' - Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku Amid Recent Comments

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to hold talks with Romelu Lukaku amid recent comments he is unhappy at the club.

The Belgian striker returned to the Blues last summer from Inter Milan for his second stint at the side, having originally joined in 2011.

However recent comments have suggested that he is unhappy with his situation in west London, with Tuchel keen to ensure he knows how one of his key players feels.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German boss spoke to the media on Friday morning ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, and revealed his thoughts regarding Lukaku's situation at the European Champions.

"With Romelu, I don't think anyone is aware that he is unhappy. That's why we are surprised.

"We need to check. I see no reason why it should be like this. We have to wait to see what Romelu says and then we will deal with it."

Lukaku made his first start in the league since the middle of October in the draw against Brighton, where he scored his second goal in two games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, quotes from an interview he had with Sky Sport Italia that were revealed on Thursday evening have hinted he is not happy with the situation at the club.

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

