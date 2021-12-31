'We're Surprised' - Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku Amid Recent Comments

Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku Amid 'Unhappy' Comments

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to hold talks with Romelu Lukaku amid recent comments he is unhappy at the club. 

The Belgian striker returned to the Blues last summer from Inter Milan for his second stint at the side, having originally joined in 2011. 

However recent comments have suggested that he is unhappy with his situation in west London, with Tuchel keen to ensure he knows how one of his key players feels. 

imago1008891434h

The German boss spoke to the media on Friday morning ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, and revealed his thoughts regarding Lukaku's situation at the European Champions.

"With Romelu, I don't think anyone is aware that he is unhappy. That's why we are surprised. 

Read More

"We need to check. I see no reason why it should be like this. We have to wait to see what Romelu says and then we will deal with it."

Lukaku made his first start in the league since the middle of October in the draw against Brighton, where he scored his second goal in two games.

imago1008889926h

However, quotes from an interview he had with Sky Sport Italia that were revealed on Thursday evening have hinted he is not happy with the situation at the club.

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008893966h
News

'We're Surprised' - Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku Amid Recent Comments

32 seconds ago
imago1008893966h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku's 'Unhappy With Chelsea Situation' Comments

30 minutes ago
imago1008833315h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Enquiry for Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao

50 minutes ago
imago1008891067h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Liverpool Clash

59 minutes ago
imago1008859348h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Escapes FA Investigation After Referee Critisicm Following Chelsea vs Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1006254700h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash as Key Players Not Pictured in Training

3 hours ago
imago1008890643h
News

Romelu Lukaku Admits He is Unhappy With Situation But Promises to Keep Working Hard at Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1008894652h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Has 'Pre-Agreement' to Sign With FC Barcelona

11 hours ago