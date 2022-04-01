Thomas Tuchel to Make Late Christian Pulisic Assessment Ahead of Chelsea vs Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to make a late decision on Christian Pulisic's selection against Brentford, he has revealed.

The USMNT captain played 84 minutes for his national team against Costa Rica on Wednesday as they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Brentford, Tuchel revealed that the Blues will make a late assessment on the American's fitness and involvement against Brentford.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

When asked about the availability of Pulisic and Thiago Silva, both of whom played for their South American national team's during the break, Tuchel provided an update.

“Thiago is a bit different to Christian, I have to say," Tuchel stated. "Thiago did not play the third match with Brazil, came back one day earlier and had not the same jet lag than Christian.

"Thiago was here yesterday and trained today, feels very good so he is available tomorrow. For Christian we need to decide, he did not train today. We decided to give him another recovery session today. He did not train with the team, he was here.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

"He was very tired with huge jet lag because he played one day ago, one and a half days ago like 85 minutes, so he played all three matches for the US. We need to figure out if that makes sense and if it makes sense, for how many minutes it makes sense tomorrow.”

Therfore, Pulisic's involvement will be assessed before the London derby but looks unlikely to be named from the start, with Tuchel managing his squad after the international break.

The Blues go into the match on the back of a six game winning streak and look to extend it to seven.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube