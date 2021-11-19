Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel to Make Late Timo Werner Fitness Assessment for Leicester City Encounter

Author:

A late decision will be made on Timo Werner's involvement for Chelsea against Leicester City, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 25-year-old hasn't featured for the Blues since October 20 when he came off in the first half of their 4-0 win against Malmo in the Champions League with a hamstring injury.

Tuchel targeted a return for the forward after the international break, and he is on schedule after he returned to full training this week.

imago1007424748h (1)

A welcome boost for Chelsea who have also been without Romelu Lukaku (ankle). But Werner may be able available this weekend to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Tuchel is yet to make a final decision and will assess him in training before deciding if he Werner will be in the squad. 

"Timo is in team training since yesterday, so let’s see," Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. 

Read More

"We have another training in two hours then we will decide if it makes sense if he is in the squad or on the bench. We can only decide after his second training later."

imago1007320877h

Chelsea fly to the Midlands on Friday for the early kick off on Saturday. 

Tuchel will also make a late decision on Thiago Silva after he made the long trip back from Brazil this week.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are available, but Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku have both been ruled out.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007435554h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel to Make Late Timo Werner Fitness Assessment for Leicester City Encounter

1 minute ago
imago1007586634h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Ready for Hectic Festive Schedule

1 minute ago
imago1007861263h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects Good News Regarding Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Contract Situation

1 hour ago
imago1007849214h (1)
News

Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Mount & Pulisic Available to Face Leicester City

1 hour ago
imago1004494388h
News

Petr Cech Reveals Conor Gallagher Was 'Close' To Making Chelsea's First Team Before Crystal Palace Loan

2 hours ago
imago1006517580h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Blow as Kovacic & Lukaku Ruled Out to Face Leicester City

2 hours ago
imago1007583857h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Leicester City & Brendan Rodgers Ahead of Chelsea Clash

3 hours ago
imago1007760609h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech is Unlikely To Leave Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund & Barcelona Transfer Links

3 hours ago