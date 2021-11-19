Thomas Tuchel to Make Late Timo Werner Fitness Assessment for Leicester City Encounter

A late decision will be made on Timo Werner's involvement for Chelsea against Leicester City, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 25-year-old hasn't featured for the Blues since October 20 when he came off in the first half of their 4-0 win against Malmo in the Champions League with a hamstring injury.

Tuchel targeted a return for the forward after the international break, and he is on schedule after he returned to full training this week.

A welcome boost for Chelsea who have also been without Romelu Lukaku (ankle). But Werner may be able available this weekend to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Tuchel is yet to make a final decision and will assess him in training before deciding if he Werner will be in the squad.

"Timo is in team training since yesterday, so let’s see," Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

"We have another training in two hours then we will decide if it makes sense if he is in the squad or on the bench. We can only decide after his second training later."

Chelsea fly to the Midlands on Friday for the early kick off on Saturday.

Tuchel will also make a late decision on Thiago Silva after he made the long trip back from Brazil this week.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are available, but Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku have both been ruled out.

