Thomas Tuchel to Take Late Decision on Chelsea Team Selection to Face Luton Town in FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will make a late decision on his Chelsea team selection to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

This comes after he confirmed that Chelsea have a 'massive list' of unavailable players to face the Championship side, just days after going to extra time in the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel revealed that he will take a late decision regarding his selection.

IMAGO / News Images

"We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play," he said.

"We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are.”

Hakim Ziyech is unavailable, having missed Sunday's final after sustaining an injury against LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

“Hakim is not available for tomorrow. He feels still uncomfortable. He was not in team training today. He is one of the guys that will miss tomorrow," Tuchel confirmed.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Furthermore, Reece James looks unlikely to play as the Chelsea boss admitted he had a 'huge overload', having featured in the final.

“Brilliant form (from Reece James) but now with a huge overload on his shoulders. The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match but it was over 70 with extra tension, extra pressure in a final against Liverpool," he said.

"The situation is very good before the match with only Ben Chilwell out. The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload."

It remains to be seen as to who will be available for selection but Tuchel may have to rely on some of his Cobham academy prospect and fringe players for the clash.

