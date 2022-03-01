Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel to Take Late Decision on Chelsea Team Selection to Face Luton Town in FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will make a late decision on his Chelsea team selection to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

This comes after he confirmed that Chelsea have a 'massive list' of unavailable players to face the Championship side, just days after going to extra time in the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel revealed that he will take a late decision regarding his selection.

imago1010216227h (1)

"We need to see, we have training today. The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play," he said.

"We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are.”

Hakim Ziyech is unavailable, having missed Sunday's final after sustaining an injury against LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

Read More

“Hakim is not available for tomorrow. He feels still uncomfortable. He was not in team training today. He is one of the guys that will miss tomorrow," Tuchel confirmed.

imago1010237089h

Furthermore, Reece James looks unlikely to play as the Chelsea boss admitted he had a 'huge overload', having featured in the final.

“Brilliant form (from Reece James) but now with a huge overload on his shoulders. The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match but it was over 70 with extra tension, extra pressure in a final against Liverpool," he said.

"The situation is very good before the match with only Ben Chilwell out. The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload."

It remains to be seen as to who will be available for selection but Tuchel may have to rely on some of his Cobham academy prospect and fringe players for the clash.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel to Take Late Decision on Chelsea Team Selection to Face Luton Town in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
19 seconds ago
imago1010216227h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Tie vs Luton Town

By
Matt Debono and
Nick Emms
13 minutes ago
imago1010218595h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms 'Massive List' of Chelsea Injury Doubts to Face Luton Town as Hakim Ziyech Ruled Out

By Matt Debono
14 minutes ago
imago1010088973h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Gives 'Verbal Okay' to Join Barcelona

By Nick Emms
34 minutes ago
imago1009585770h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Set for 'Final Meeting' Over Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Remain Calm Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010241976h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus' Adrien Rabiot 'Liked' by Chelsea & Could Be Used as Jorginho 'Counterpart'

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010238596h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Will Probe' for Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Ahead of €20M Summer Transfer

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago