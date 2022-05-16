Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Todd Boehly Is Ambitious to Build Highest Level at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is confident that prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ambitious to build the club to reach the highest level possible.

The American-Swiss consortium is set to be officially unveiled as the new owners of Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the press, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed the new owners and admitted he believes that he is ambitious.

imago1011941255h

Roman Abramovich's tenure as owner is set to come to an end after a hugely successful spell as Tuchel looks forward to the future.

When asked about Boehly, Tuchel said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was not the moment, only to get a feeling and say hello. We talked more about baseball but when the moment is right, we will share our opinions in more detail in the next weeks."

imago1011820169h

The German continued to admit that he believes Boehly will keep the high standards and ambition at Chelsea due to the price he is paying for the club.

"He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level," he concluded. 

Boehly will be keen to ensure that Chelsea compete in the summer transfer window as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Man City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009355678h (3)
News

Chelsea Sale Thrown Into Doubt Due to Lack of Assurances By Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 minute ago
imago1011254037h
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen Will Depart Chelsea

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen 'Would Never Want to Miss' FA Cup Final Despite Withdrawing From Chelsea Squad

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012000177h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount's Chelsea Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final Changes Nothing

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011994292h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Abuse Towards Chelsea Players on Social Media After FA Cup Final 'Not Acceptable'

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011254037h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad Shocked By Andreas Christensen Decision to Withdraw From FA Cup Final Despite No Injury

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010029872h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Borussia Dortmund Approach Hugo Ekitike

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011956684h
Transfer News

Inter Milan CEO Discusses Possibility of Ivan Perisic Moving to Chelsea

By Nick Emms5 hours ago