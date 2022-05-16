Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is confident that prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ambitious to build the club to reach the highest level possible.

The American-Swiss consortium is set to be officially unveiled as the new owners of Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the press, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed the new owners and admitted he believes that he is ambitious.

Roman Abramovich's tenure as owner is set to come to an end after a hugely successful spell as Tuchel looks forward to the future.

When asked about Boehly, Tuchel said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details.

"It was not the moment, only to get a feeling and say hello. We talked more about baseball but when the moment is right, we will share our opinions in more detail in the next weeks."

The German continued to admit that he believes Boehly will keep the high standards and ambition at Chelsea due to the price he is paying for the club.

"He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level," he concluded.

Boehly will be keen to ensure that Chelsea compete in the summer transfer window as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Man City.

