Thomas Tuchel 'told Porto boss Sergio Conceicao to f**k off' after Champions League tie

Thomas Tuchel reportedly told Porto manager Sergio Conceicao to 'f**k off' at the final whilst after Chelsea moved into the Champions League semi-finals.

Porto snatched a late 1-0 win in Seville on Tuesday night thanks to a stunning overhead kick by Mehdi Taremi, but it wasn't enough to stop the Blues from progressing into the last four.

But after the match, tempers flared as both sets of managers and players spilled onto the pitch which saw Conceicao shout angrily towards Tuchel after their very brief encounter at the full-time whistle.

EFE/Julio Munoz/Sipa USA

Conceicao claimed post-match that Tuchel had insulted him: "I was insulted by this man who is next door [Tuchel].

"I heard some insults, but it's gone ... it's not pretty and my irritation in the end had to do with it. I didn't even speak to him."

While Tuchel admitted there was a 'little argument' but no harm was done.

"It was just a little argument with me and the coach and everybody was following me suddenly. I thought it was between me and the coach, but obviously it was not so. But no harm done there."



EFE/Julio Munoz/Sipa USA

However, Record in Portugal, via the Mirror, are claiming Tuchel told his dugout counterpart to 'f**k off' at the final whistle when the pair came together at the end of the game.

Chelsea will now switch their focus from Porto to Manchester City ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley this weekend.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube