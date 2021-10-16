Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts' Anthony Taylor to Have 'Best Performance' During Brentford vs Chelsea

    • October 16, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Admission Ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has given his backing to referee Anthony Taylor who will be in charge of Brentford versus Chelsea on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

    Taylor has been involved in controversy with Chelsea in recent years, and already this season too after sending Reece James off for a handball decision against Liverpool back in August. 

    Petitions were created for Taylor not to be able to officiate Blues fixtures, however they have come to nothing. He will be in charge of their clash against the Bees on Saturday

    sipa_34758709

    Tuchel joked that he hadn't yet signed any petition however gave his full backing to Taylor to give his 'best performance', putting slight pressure on the referee not to make any errors during the west London derby. 

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    "I trust in the referees and I trust in Anthony Taylor that he will try to have his best performance tomorrow (Saturday)," Tuchel told the media ahead of the game.

    "We cannot – here at Cobham and at the club – get lost in ideas that there is actually something behind it. We have to make ourselves free from this and do what we need to do to win this match.

    "Do we need a top referee? Yes. Do we need good decisions from VAR or none at all? Yes. Do we need a little bit of luck? Yes, and hopefully we can turn things around with Anthony Taylor."

