    October 18, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts' Chelsea Forwards to Score More Goals Following Brentford Win

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he trusts his Chelsea striker's to score more goals following the Blues' 1-0 win at Brentford.

    The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million and he started well at the club but goals have dried up for the Belgian in recent times.

    Speaking following the match, Tuchel discussed his trust in his forwards.

    Reflecting on the performance, Tuchel said: “We put a lot of effort in to get a performance like this for 65 or 70 minutes and we do this as a team, so sometimes we lack a bit of composure and maybe we are not too relaxed in front of goal."

    The German continued to reveal his trust in his forwards: “That is the price we pay. We have the quality and we trust our guys and we are able to score more goals.”

    Timo Werner has returned to the Chelsea starting XI in recent matches and bagged in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa before scoring in his Premier League start against Southampton, however the German failed to find the net against Brentford.

    Chelsea have relied on goals from all over the pitch but will be hoping to get their forwards back on the scoresheet soon.

