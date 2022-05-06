Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Trusts Chelsea to Close Gap to Man City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he trusts his Chelsea side to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Blues currently sit in third, 16 points behind Liverpool and 17 behind Man City as they fell out of the title race earlier in the season.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Wolves on Saturday, Tuchel stated that he still trusts his side to close the gap to the top two in the Premier League.

imago1011701944h

Chelsea have faced Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool three times this season, each ocassion ending in a draw - with the Carabao Cup final going to penalties, with the Blues falling to defeat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Elsewhere, Tuchel's men fell to defeat in both of the league meetings to Man City as they looked to close the gap.

When asked about the gap, Tuchel said: “What we need to install and want to install anyway is to be in the mentality and mindset on a daily basis, or every three days, whatever it takes no matter if it’s a cup game, Champions League or a normal league game. This is where maybe we need to close the gap as well.

imago1011716888h (1)

"There are reasons for it, why the gap is that big. Maybe why the teams behind us could catch up. There is no reason why it should continue like this. The next moment to stop it is tomorrow. I am absolutely convinced there’s enough reasons to trust us and believe in us. There is no need for major doubts. 

"What took us there is most important, hard work, determination, big effort. This is what we need on the highest level. Once we drop a little here and there, we are also a team that can lose or drop points against everybody and we don’t want that.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011716888h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Uncertainty in Chelsea Camp Over Players' Future Due to Takeover

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1005564873h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

By Matt Debono45 minutes ago
imago1011653027h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Wolves Fixture

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0004806522h
News

Referee Ovrebo Admits Chelsea Should've Had Penalty vs Barcelona in 2009

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011701944h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Expects From Wolves as Chelsea Look to Return to Winning Ways

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011705469h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Ideas for Summer Transfer Recruitment But Must Adapt to Circumstances

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010015187h
News

Chelsea Handed Double Blow for Wolves Clash as N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011629900h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is Important Part of Chelsea's Squad Next Season

By Nick Emms3 hours ago