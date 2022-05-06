Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he trusts his Chelsea side to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Blues currently sit in third, 16 points behind Liverpool and 17 behind Man City as they fell out of the title race earlier in the season.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Wolves on Saturday, Tuchel stated that he still trusts his side to close the gap to the top two in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have faced Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool three times this season, each ocassion ending in a draw - with the Carabao Cup final going to penalties, with the Blues falling to defeat.

Elsewhere, Tuchel's men fell to defeat in both of the league meetings to Man City as they looked to close the gap.

When asked about the gap, Tuchel said: “What we need to install and want to install anyway is to be in the mentality and mindset on a daily basis, or every three days, whatever it takes no matter if it’s a cup game, Champions League or a normal league game. This is where maybe we need to close the gap as well.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"There are reasons for it, why the gap is that big. Maybe why the teams behind us could catch up. There is no reason why it should continue like this. The next moment to stop it is tomorrow. I am absolutely convinced there’s enough reasons to trust us and believe in us. There is no need for major doubts.

"What took us there is most important, hard work, determination, big effort. This is what we need on the highest level. Once we drop a little here and there, we are also a team that can lose or drop points against everybody and we don’t want that.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube