Thomas Tuchel Trusts Kepa Arrizabalaga to Perform for Chelsea in Edouard Mendy Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has full trust in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to step up for the Blues during Edouard Mendy's absence in January.

The Senegal international is away with his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Kepa as Chelsea's number one for the month.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel discussed the Spaniard as he spoke about his trust in the goalkeeper.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never. Not one single day. I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous.

"The good thing, it was a very genuine trust everybody had in Kepa once he needed to play and once we let him play. I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused. This is what he does every single day."

The German continued to reveal his trust in the shot-stopper, who has impressed when offered the opportunity in the cup so far this season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"We had the feeling he felt he does not need to show now in his 90 minutes that he is capable," continued Tuchel. "We trust him and he is capable. It is not easy his position because it is not a lot of changes in the goalkeeping position.

"We have him and are so happy to have him, that’s maybe the difference. There was no extra sentence, no extra speech, no special stuff. It was genuine trust. We are just happy that he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it.”

Kepa's most recent performance saw him keep a clean sheet in the first leg against Spurs.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube