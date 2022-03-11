Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts People in Charge' to Find Solution to Chelsea's Situation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he 'trusts the people in charge' to find a solution to his side's current situation.

Their situation stems from club owner Roman Abramovich's recent sanctioning from the UK government.

As a result, Chelsea, as an asset of Abramovich, has been frozen and the European champions are only allowed to play football matches due to a special license.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their weekend league clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel revealed he has put his faith in those in charge to carry the club through.

"I trust in everybody who is in charge, I trust people who are in charge in the government to find a solution that keeps us going through the season, and gives us the possibility to be in charge of our actions in the summer.

"I think this is what we can do now. We were all surprised by the news and it is too early to have an outlook on the summer I guess."

Due to the controversy surrounding both Chelsea and Newcastle's ownership, Tuchel was then asked as to whether he thinks neutrals would rather neither team won the upcoming tie.

"Maybe but I don’t care, I want us to win. It will be difficult one because Newcastle is very, very strong. It's a different Newcastle and they produce a lot of results, so I’m expecting a very tough game.

"I’m sorry but I don’t care too much about what the neutral spectators think about who should win it. In the end, everybody wants to be excited to watch games and be entertained and this is what we are up for."

