Thomas Tuchel Trusts Premier League Over Chelsea Sale

Thomas Tuchel has declared that he trusts the Premier League and the Club over Chelsea's sale following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

The Blues' owner announced last week that he would be putting the club up for sale, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

This news means he will end his 19 year tenure at the west London side, in which the World and European Champions have won a multitude of trophies.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel opened up on the sale and said that he has trust over the sale process.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the difficulty of the sale, he admitted: "At some point, we need also to just the process. For example, we need to trust the process of the league as to who owns a club.

"We are famous employees because we speak into a camera and on TV, but in general, we are only employees and need to trust the process.

"Maybe as you need to trust the process that you work for a company that is not doing the morally and ethically wrong things. At some point, we need to trust."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are 'serious contenders' to make an acquisition.

Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are leading one interested consortium, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy also believed to be in the running.

However, it remains to be seen as to who will take over the club from Abramovich, with several parties still interested in purchasing the football club.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech's futures have also been thrown into doubt, along with Bruce Buck, as the trio could be set to depart Chelsea alongside Abramovich depending on who takes the Club forward.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube