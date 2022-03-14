Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Trusts Premier League Over Chelsea Sale

Thomas Tuchel has declared that he trusts the Premier League and the Club over Chelsea's sale following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

The Blues' owner announced last week that he would be putting the club up for sale, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

This news means he will end his 19 year tenure at the west London side, in which the World and European Champions have won a multitude of trophies. 

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel opened up on the sale and said that he has trust over the sale process.

imago1010574729h

When asked about the difficulty of the sale, he admitted: "At some point, we need also to just the process. For example, we need to trust the process of the league as to who owns a club. 

"We are famous employees because we speak into a camera and on TV, but in general, we are only employees and need to trust the process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Maybe as you need to trust the process that you work for a company that is not doing the morally and ethically wrong things. At some point, we need to trust."

imago1010580450h

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are 'serious contenders' to make an acquisition.

Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are leading one interested consortium, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy also believed to be in the running.

However, it remains to be seen as to who will take over the club from Abramovich, with several parties still interested in purchasing the football club.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech's futures have also been thrown into doubt, along with Bruce Buck, as the trio could be set to depart Chelsea alongside Abramovich depending on who takes the Club forward.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010578226h
News

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Appears Delighted After Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1010580578h
News

'Bit of a Gamble' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased Risk Paid Off in Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010574729h (1)
News

What Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Did on Stamford Bridge Touchline After Last-Gasp Newcastle Win

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010175273h (4)
News

'Really Good for Football in General' - Patrick Vieira Claims Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Ownership Has Been 'Positive'

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010578490h
News

'It's Tough' - Kai Havertz Speaks on Recent Days at Chelsea Amid Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010577322h
News

'Was Exceptional' - Thomas Tuchel Lauds Kai Havertz Goal Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1010579163h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Playing to Give People Joy, Anger & Entertainment During Uncertain Period

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010579170h
News

Petr Cech: Chelsea Taking It Day-By-Day Amid Takeover Uncertainty Following Sanctions

By Matt Debono12 hours ago