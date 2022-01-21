'Trying Hard to Keep Up' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Emma Hayes Chelsea Admission

Thomas Tuchel believes Emma Hayes has already earned legendary status at Chelsea for her achievements and success with the Women's side.

Hayes, 45, was appointed by the Blues nine-and-a-half years ago in August 2021 and has gone onto claim historic success taking Chelsea to the top of the women's game as one of the world's best.

During her tenure, Chelsea have won five Women's League titles, landed three FA Cup triumphs, two League Cups as well as a Community Shield.

They nearly got their hands on the Women's Champions League but suffered a 4-0 defeat last year to Barcelona in the final.

Hayes' side were unable to replicate the Men's success under Tuchel after they clinched European glory after just four months of Tuchel at the helm.

Tuchel has only been at the club for a year but has reached three finals - FA Cup, Champions League and League Cup, the first ever Chelsea manager to do so - and is on course to reach more finals and win further silverware.

But the German knows he has a long way to go to match what Hayes has done at the club and joked he is trying to keep up with her level of success and the durations of her time in west London.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“She is already a legend here, I’m trying hard to keep up to stay as long as she does, to catch as many titles, because no matter what she does in the end she turns out to be on top of whichever competition; she has what it takes.”



