Thomas Tuchel: Two Wins Over Man City Give Chelsea Confidence Ahead of Champions League Final

Thomas Tuchel admits the two wins over Manchester City in recent weeks give Chelsea 'genuine belief' heading into the Champions League final on May 29.

After their 1-0 win over City in the FA Cup semi finals last month, Chelsea bagged their second victory over Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday evening.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and a stoppage time winner from Marcos Alonso sealed a second half comeback for the Blues in the dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.

It's two wins down for Tuchel and his men against Manchester City, but the important clash awaits. The big one, the European final.

Tuchel says the wins give his side 'confidence' and 'genuine belief' as they look to lift their second Champions League trophy.

"It will not change too much no matter what the result was. But surely it is not a disadvantage to us to have this experience in such a short time to have the possibility to beat them twice.

"We know very well that if you play a final, the context is very special. You have to fight for every centimetre and little advantage that you can win that game. Yes, it gives us the true and genuine belief that we can do it because we have already done it.

"We will try to conserve this feeling and momentum for our arrival in Istanbul. We arrive with our target and clear objective to win. The best way to play a final is through confidence and I think we can conserve the feelings from these matches."

