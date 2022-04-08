Thomas Tuchel Unable to Pinpoint Reason for N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Struggles This Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is unable to pinpoint a single reason for N'Golo Kante's poor form this season.

The French international was one of the best players in the world last season but has been unable to find consistency this campaign.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton at the weekend, Tuchel opened up on the midfielder's form and could not find one reason for the lack of consistency.

When posed the question regarding Kante's football this season, Tuchel admitted: “I can honestly not answer the question (whether football is catching up to him). Can be a debate for ongoing debate that nobody will know if it is like this.

"One thing is very clear, N’Golo is a key player with outstanding qualities, unique qualities. For other teams, maybe it is some strikers or central defenders. For us it is N’Golo, a unique player who can give something to the team that nobody else can. He struggles this season with consistency due to injuries, due to illness.

"This is also a reason for our bit of inconsistency of course. We missed him for too many matches if you look at the minutes he is available he can play. At the moment he is fasting due to his religion, due to his belief.

"Maybe another reason. He is not doing it for the first time but if you don’t eat during the day for many days it can have an effect. He is used to it but yeah, maybe it is also part of the explanation why we had the feeling he is not on his highest level if you compare how much of an influence he was in the last campaign against Real Madrid.

"This is also nothing to be ashamed of or feel sorry for. This is a key player with unique qualities. We try to push him, try to help him because we know what we have when he is on the pitch.”

Tuchel will be hoping that Kante can pull out a signature world-class performance in the return leg against Real Madrid as his side attempt to pull off a two-goal comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But first comes a trip south as they face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

