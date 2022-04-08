Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Unable to Pinpoint Reason for N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Struggles This Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is unable to pinpoint a single reason for N'Golo Kante's poor form this season.

The French international was one of the best players in the world last season but has been unable to find consistency this campaign.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton at the weekend, Tuchel opened up on the midfielder's form and could not find one reason for the lack of consistency.

imago1011109300h

When posed the question regarding Kante's football this season, Tuchel admitted: “I can honestly not answer the question (whether football is catching up to him). Can be a debate for ongoing debate that nobody will know if it is like this. 

"One thing is very clear, N’Golo is a key player with outstanding qualities, unique qualities. For other teams, maybe it is some strikers or central defenders. For us it is N’Golo, a unique player who can give something to the team that nobody else can. He struggles this season with consistency due to injuries, due to illness. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011109273h

"This is also a reason for our bit of inconsistency of course. We missed him for too many matches if you look at the minutes he is available he can play. At the moment he is fasting due to his religion, due to his belief. 

"Maybe another reason. He is not doing it for the first time but if you don’t eat during the day for many days it can have an effect. He is used to it but yeah, maybe it is also part of the explanation why we had the feeling he is not on his highest level if you compare how much of an influence he was in the last campaign against Real Madrid. 

"This is also nothing to be ashamed of or feel sorry for. This is a key player with unique qualities. We try to push him, try to help him because we know what we have when he is on the pitch.”

Tuchel will be hoping that Kante can pull out a signature world-class performance in the return leg against Real Madrid as his side attempt to pull off a two-goal comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But first comes a trip south as they face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011111984h
News

'I Know How Much Better we Can Play' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason for Disappointment and Anger After Real Madrid Defeat

By Rob Calcuttjust now
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Takeover Deadline Extension

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010911261h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Unlikely to Join Barcelona After Chelsea Contract Extension

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Players Concerned Takeover Will See Club Fall Behind Man City & Liverpool

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010075105h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Tuchel Rings Changes as Blues Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008429564h
Match Coverage

Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1008930880h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Hands Chelsea Blow as Thomas Tuchel Confirms Injury Setback

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Look for Chelsea Excuses Following Consecutive Defeats

By Nick Emms3 hours ago