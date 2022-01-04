'I Don’t Know What he Feels' - Thomas Tuchel Unsure on Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Future

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been unable to predict whether or not Romelu Lukaku has a long-term future at the club.

The Blues striker was dropped by the manager for their draw against Liverpool on Sunday night after recent comments he made suggesting he was unhappy with his situation at the club.

It is now believed that Lukaku has apologised for his words and could return to the Chelsea squad for their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the London derby, Tuchel revealed he is unsure about Lukaku's long-term future at the European Champions.

“You have to ask him, actually. I don’t know what he feels about his long term future but he has a long term contract and is fully committed. I assume this is the foundation…”

The Belgian international had an interview with Sky Sport Italia at the beginning of December and revealed that he was unhappy with his situation at the club, as he said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

There is also speculation that he may already want to leave Chelsea for his former club Inter Milan, with Marco Barzaghi saying: "Lukaku only wants to return to Inter, he is already tired of London, tired of living in England. Romelu told my brother off the record that he wants to return to Inter now."

