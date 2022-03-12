Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel 'Uncomfortable' With Situation in Ukraine, 'Hard to Focus' on Football

Thomas Tuchel has admitted it has been hard to focus on the football in recent weeks with the war in Ukraine leaving the Chelsea boss in an uncomfortable position.

The Blues, like every other team, have played through distractions and more important things which are current happening in the world, including the war in Ukraine.

Chelsea have tried to keep focused on football to distract themselves from the harsh realities, but the Russian invasion has left Tuchel feeling uncomfortable. 

imago1010487917h

However, that doesn't just sit with the war, insisted the Chelsea head coach. He was quick to stress that this was prior to the war starting, pointing out the nurses, as an example, who were putting their lives at risk to help battle Covid. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea's clash against Newcastle: "It is hard to focus on football but as bad and as horrible the situation is in the Ukraine, there are so many things that are much more important than football. This is true before the war started.

"There are children dying, other wars going on in the world not so much in the focus. Huge influence came from corona, people dying from corona. There is so much more, so much more important jobs out there than mine.

imago1010492584h (1)

"That makes me uncomfortable because nobody asks the nurse taking care about her family, going to the hospital, with total uncertainty about her personal future and about dealing with corona.

"There are so many people helping in war zones, helping children getting medication. There are so many more important jobs than being a football coach so it makes me feel uncomfortable to name a problem where we are.

"We're still very privileged. This is how I feel. It's my obligation to focus on what I do and have. I'm still part of a big club, very privileged. We try to live the moment and see what's coming in the next hour because things are changing rapidly." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010494741h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Summer Move to Barcelona A 'Done Deal'

By Matt Debono46 minutes ago
imago1010295049h (1)
News

Frank Lampard Reacts to 'Tough Moment' for Chelsea Staff & Fans After Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Stay Strong in Difficult Time

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Set to Be in Attendance at Chelsea vs Newcastle Amid Takeover Interest

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts People in Charge' to Find Solution to Chelsea's Situation

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1010479509h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich's Role in Chelsea Sale as Blues Handed Green Light

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1010493574h
News

Thomas Tuchel Says It's 'Too Early' to Discuss Chelsea's Summer Plans After Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1010482573h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Could Be Sold as New Deadline Set

By Nick Emms12 hours ago