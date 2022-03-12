Thomas Tuchel has admitted it has been hard to focus on the football in recent weeks with the war in Ukraine leaving the Chelsea boss in an uncomfortable position.

The Blues, like every other team, have played through distractions and more important things which are current happening in the world, including the war in Ukraine.

Chelsea have tried to keep focused on football to distract themselves from the harsh realities, but the Russian invasion has left Tuchel feeling uncomfortable.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, that doesn't just sit with the war, insisted the Chelsea head coach. He was quick to stress that this was prior to the war starting, pointing out the nurses, as an example, who were putting their lives at risk to help battle Covid.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea's clash against Newcastle: "It is hard to focus on football but as bad and as horrible the situation is in the Ukraine, there are so many things that are much more important than football. This is true before the war started.

"There are children dying, other wars going on in the world not so much in the focus. Huge influence came from corona, people dying from corona. There is so much more, so much more important jobs out there than mine.

IMAGO / PA Images

"That makes me uncomfortable because nobody asks the nurse taking care about her family, going to the hospital, with total uncertainty about her personal future and about dealing with corona.

"There are so many people helping in war zones, helping children getting medication. There are so many more important jobs than being a football coach so it makes me feel uncomfortable to name a problem where we are.

"We're still very privileged. This is how I feel. It's my obligation to focus on what I do and have. I'm still part of a big club, very privileged. We try to live the moment and see what's coming in the next hour because things are changing rapidly."



