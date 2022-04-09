Thomas Tuchel Understands Why Chelsea Form Dropped After International Break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he understands why Chelsea's form dropped following the international break.

His side fell to defeat at home to Brentford and Real Madrid as they underperformed before coming out victorious in Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he understands why his side underperformed after the international break.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about what Chelsea's 6-0 win over Southampton after losing 4-1 to Brentford and 3-1 to Real Madrid means to his team, Tuchel admitted there are reasons for the Blues' poor form of late.

He said: "There were some reasons and are some reasons why it isn't always easy for us to have this commitment and hunger and the physical input because we come from an awful lot of matches and ruthless schedule.

"We are the team that played the most in 2022, that is why it's not always easy but this is the reality. We need it, we simply need it."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The German continued to admit he understands why it has been hard for his team after the March international break.

He continued: "It's not about blaming the players. I understand there were a lot of reasons why it was hard for us after the international break but it just proves the point again today. If we have it right, we can show our quality – because we have the quality. It's what makes us a dangerous and special group."

Timo Werner and Mason Mount bagged braces whilst Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also got on the scoresheet on the south coast.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube