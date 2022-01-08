Thomas Tuchel: Unknown Injury Lenghts Could Hurt Chelsea in Crucial Period

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that the unknown length of injuries to his players could hurt the Blues' chances of winning silverware this season.

This comes as Ben Chilwell and Reece James have suffered long term injuries in recent weeks.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website ahead of the Blues' FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield, Tuchel discussed the impact of losing his players.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "If you are out for some weeks, and you don't know how fast the process is for coming back, you can lose a lot of matches.

"If you have this in the wrong time you can lose Club World Cup matches, you can lose UEFA Champions League matches, you can lose crucial Carabao Cup matches and league matches. With four or five weeks out you can lose 10 to 12 matches. This can be too much."

With the Blues still involved in every competition, putting one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 first leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final, Tuchel is right to be concerned about mising out on trophies due to injuties.

Injuries to James and Chilwell have seen performances affected as the Blues are without their starting wing-backs, crucial to Tuchel's system.

Therefore, Chelsea could dip into the January transfer market to look for replacements as they are still involved in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premier League and still have the upcoming Club World Cup to think about.

