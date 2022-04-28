Thomas Tuchel has urged centre-back Antonio Rudiger to keep going despite his departure from Chelsea in the summer.

It was revealed by the Blues boss on Sunday that the German defender would leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Rudiger has been at the west London side for nearly five years since his arrival from Roma, and is now set to play in his final matches for Chelsea.

Tuchel spoke on the situation, via football.london, regarding Rudiger's decision to leave in the summer, with his next destination being speculated to be Real Madrid.

"When Toni knocks at your door one hour before training, it is not a good sign. Normally he does not knock and just grabs you in between if he wants to tell you something. He knocks before training, and everybody was like 'oh no, come on, it's not looking good', and we had a brief conversation.

"First of all, I appreciated that he came and told me as one of the first. That shows me we have a relationship where we end things directly and honestly and are not afraid to tell each other what we think.

"Toni is not the guy you need to take out to 10 dinners and 12 coffees to talk into to something. He has strong opinions that is part of his personality. He demands clarity and honesty, and trust it's very low maintenance with him.

"I was disappointed, but not on a personal level. It is his right to figure out what opportunities he had it is his right to change a club. I did not like it, he knows we do not like it, but I have big players injuries, key players they get injured for many weeks, and life does not stop.

"I would have liked him to stay, and he would have been a key figure, and these things happen, and we are on good terms, and now he needs to finish on the same level he started."

Rudiger has made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, with 12 goals and seven assists to his name.

