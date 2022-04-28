Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Urges Antonio Rudiger to Keep Going Ahead of Chelsea Departure

Thomas Tuchel has urged centre-back Antonio Rudiger to keep going despite his departure from Chelsea in the summer. 

It was revealed by the Blues boss on Sunday that the German defender would leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his contract expires. 

Rudiger has been at the west London side for nearly five years since his arrival from Roma, and is now set to play in his final matches for Chelsea. 

imago1011386068h (1)

Tuchel spoke on the situation, via football.london, regarding Rudiger's decision to leave in the summer, with his next destination being speculated to be Real Madrid.

"When Toni knocks at your door one hour before training, it is not a good sign. Normally he does not knock and just grabs you in between if he wants to tell you something. He knocks before training, and everybody was like 'oh no, come on, it's not looking good', and we had a brief conversation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"First of all, I appreciated that he came and told me as one of the first. That shows me we have a relationship where we end things directly and honestly and are not afraid to tell each other what we think. 

"Toni is not the guy you need to take out to 10 dinners and 12 coffees to talk into to something. He has strong opinions that is part of his personality. He demands clarity and honesty, and trust it's very low maintenance with him. 

imago1011130488h

"I was disappointed, but not on a personal level. It is his right to figure out what opportunities he had it is his right to change a club. I did not like it, he knows we do not like it, but I have big players injuries, key players they get injured for many weeks, and life does not stop.

"I would have liked him to stay, and he would have been a key figure, and these things happen, and we are on good terms, and now he needs to finish on the same level he started."

Rudiger has made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, with 12 goals and seven assists to his name.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011628628h
News

Chelsea's Reece James: I Should Have Scored Against Manchester United

By Nick Emms24 minutes ago
imago1011628053h
News

'Needs to fight Back Into His Shape' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Kai Havertz's Performances Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt32 minutes ago
imago1011628839h
News

'Very Happy With the Performance' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Chelsea's Draw Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt52 minutes ago
imago1011629582h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

By Sam Collins1 hour ago
imago1011629360h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

By James Evans1 hour ago
imago1011628053h
Match Coverage

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Blues Waste Chances But Earn Point Away at Old Trafford

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011460416h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Manchester United

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011592417h
News

'One of the Toughest Places' - Kai Havertz Remaining Cautious Ahead of Chelsea's Clash Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago