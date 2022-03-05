Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea Fans to Show Respect in Unity After Roman Abramovich Chants

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel urged his side's fans to show respect in unity after they were heard chanting Roman Abramovich's name during the minute of silence for Ukraine at the beginning of their clash with Burnley.

The Blues travelled to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, where they beat the home side 4-0 with all four goals coming in the second half.

Chelsea fans chants were heard, however, following the news that Abramovich had recently opted to sell the west London club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the game, Tuchel urged Chelsea fans to show respect over Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine after they were heard chanting Roman Abramovich during the minute's silence.

"It's not the moment to do this," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

"We take the knee together and if an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect.

"It's not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We do this because this is what we are also as a club. We show respect as a club and we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause.

"At this moment, we do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about the situation there. They have our thoughts and our support.

"We should stand together as a club. It's not the moment for other messages."

