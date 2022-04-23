Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea Squad to Trust Themselves Despite Home Issues

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his side to trust in themselves despite a number of issues surrounding their home pitch this season.

Stamford Bridge is in desperate need of an upgrade, with that being one of the main issues discussed during the continued takeover affair in west London.

The Blues have lost their last three home fixtures to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal and need to quickly turn their results around if they are to improve ahead of Sunday's home clash with West Ham.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel urged his players to trust themselves in the remaining games of the season before the summer.

It is hard to separate whether it’s our mistake, not enough or difficult to defend this chance," he told the press. "It can happen a feeling creeps in you don’t want to have in a home game.

"You want to feel you are capable of coming back. The game now is different but hard to argue.

"We have a row of three home games with similar results that we absolutely don’t like.

"It is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing and hang in positive because we have a lot to build on, rely on and trust.

"Don’t get superstitious now and believe in things that aren’t there. It is another challenge on top of it."

