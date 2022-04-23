Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea Squad to Trust Themselves Despite Home Issues

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his side to trust in themselves despite a number of issues surrounding their home pitch this season.

Stamford Bridge is in desperate need of an upgrade, with that being one of the main issues discussed during the continued takeover affair in west London.

The Blues have lost their last three home fixtures to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal and need to quickly turn their results around if they are to improve ahead of Sunday's home clash with West Ham.

imago1011406089h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel urged his players to trust themselves in the remaining games of the season before the summer.

It is hard to separate whether it’s our mistake, not enough or difficult to defend this chance," he told the press. "It can happen a feeling creeps in you don’t want to have in a home game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You want to feel you are capable of coming back. The game now is different but hard to argue.

imago1008968218h

"We have a row of three home games with similar results that we absolutely don’t like.

"It is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing and hang in positive because we have a lot to build on, rely on and trust.

"Don’t get superstitious now and believe in things that aren’t there. It is another challenge on top of it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011294983h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal Ahead of West Ham Clash

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011113867h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Squad Are Trying Their Hardest Despite Stamford Bridge Pitch Problems

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1011472582h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists He Has 'No Insight' Into Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Part in Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago1008433583h
News

David Moyes Offers Thoughts on 'Top Team' Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011294983h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea's Poor Run of Form Since Return From International Break

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011332883h
News

Chelsea vs Liverpool: FA Cup Final Date & Kick-Off Time Confirmed

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1011278052h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses How He Deals With Fatigue as Chelsea Manager

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011424135h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Extremely Unlikely' to Go to Manchester United as Chelsea Remain Hopeful

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago