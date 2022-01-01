Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea to 'Never Give Up' in Premier League Title Race

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged his side to never give up as they are involved in the Premier League title race along with Liverpool and Manchester City.

This comes as the Blues prepare to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel encouraged his team to never give up when it comes to the title race.

imago1008859351h

Chelsea sit eight points behind Manchester City at the time of writing and remain one point ahead of Liverpool.

Tuchel previously ruled the Blues out of a title race after dropping points at home to Brighton.

Read More

When asked if Chelsea are out of the title race, Tuchel confessed: "How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?"

imago1008892134h

However, the German has since backtracked on his statement as football.london quote him saying: "I don't know. I would say we never give up nothing. Why should we stop a race in the middle of a race? That's my first thought about this question.

"The other thought is that we don't think about this stuff because it is about what we tell the team today and how we approach the team.

"I know that you think a lot about this but I never think about stuff like this. That's why I am confronted about questions like this in a press conference. I am trying to look as smart as possible even though I am clearly not and find good answers in this case."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008859348h
