Thomas Tuchel Urges Loftus-Cheek to Push on After 'Symbolic' Performance Against Malmo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged Ruben Loftus-Cheek to push on after his impressive and 'symbolic' performance against Malmo in the Champions League.

The match was Loftus-Cheek's first Champions League appearance in six years and he set light to the game with a mesmorising performance.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Chelsea manager Tuchel has urged Loftus-Cheek to keep impressing when given the chance.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He praised the midfielder, saying: "I think we can give him credit to find his way in the match. He fought his way through."

Tuchel then continued to describe his performance against Malmo as 'symbolic': "Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to donminate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The German concluded by setting a challenge for Loftus-Cheek, to perform consistently in the Chelsea first team.

“He was involved in many dangerous attacks and I like Ruben a lot. He shows his potential, we all believe in him and now it’s up to him to show the consistency to fight his way into the team on a regular basis.” he finished.

With N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic unavailable to face Malmo, the English midfielder took his chance and looked impressive and will hope to have done enough to feature against Burnley on the weekend.

