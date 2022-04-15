Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Using Academy Stars Makes Chelsea Special

Thomas Tuchel has stated that using academy players is what makes Chelsea special ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace and former Blues Marc Guehi.

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are all key parts of Tuchel's squad after coming through the Cobham academy.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace at Wembley, where Chelsea will face off against former academy star Guehi, Tuchel has discussed the impact of Cobham.

imago1010294460h (1)

Conor Gallagher is not allowed to play against Chelsea, his parent club, due to a clause in his Crystal Palace loan move and the Blues refused to allow him to play.

When asked about the impact of academy players as he faces off against Guehi's Palace, Tuchel promised: “We will always use as many academy players where possible. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I said before I think it makes the club very special and makes every team in the world very special if you have the mix between world class players, big personalities from abroad and outside the club mixed with academy boys."

imago1011245986h

The German continued to state that it is important for the players to show that they are of the required level to play for Chelsea once breaking through from the academy.

"It is very important also for academy boys to match the level, to realise the level of commitment, of professionalism, of players that come from other clubs, bring the best of their cultures. It is very important for our youngsters and academy players to accept that mix and accept that challenge," he continued.

"Then it can be very special because this is what makes teams special, that there are plates from the academy.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010882765h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Aurelien Tchouameni Blow as Real Madrid Advance

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Use Champions League Exit as Motivation for FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (4)
News

Clearlake Capital Suggestion Dismissed as Todd Boehly's Consortium Await Chelsea Bid Fate

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1007476442h
News

Two Chelsea Stars Set to Miss FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011268850h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Timo Werner to Keep Place in Attack for FA Cup Semi-Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011293441h
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Admits Southampton Aren't Discussing Armando Broja Future With Chelsea During Takeover Talks

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011289570h
News

Chelsea Fan Objection Understood to Not Have Played Part in Ricketts Family Investment Group's Bid Withdrawal

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Demanding Fixture Schedule at Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago