Thomas Tuchel: Using Academy Stars Makes Chelsea Special

Thomas Tuchel has stated that using academy players is what makes Chelsea special ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace and former Blues Marc Guehi.

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are all key parts of Tuchel's squad after coming through the Cobham academy.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace at Wembley, where Chelsea will face off against former academy star Guehi, Tuchel has discussed the impact of Cobham.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Conor Gallagher is not allowed to play against Chelsea, his parent club, due to a clause in his Crystal Palace loan move and the Blues refused to allow him to play.

When asked about the impact of academy players as he faces off against Guehi's Palace, Tuchel promised: “We will always use as many academy players where possible.

"I said before I think it makes the club very special and makes every team in the world very special if you have the mix between world class players, big personalities from abroad and outside the club mixed with academy boys."

IMAGO / Colorsport

The German continued to state that it is important for the players to show that they are of the required level to play for Chelsea once breaking through from the academy.

"It is very important also for academy boys to match the level, to realise the level of commitment, of professionalism, of players that come from other clubs, bring the best of their cultures. It is very important for our youngsters and academy players to accept that mix and accept that challenge," he continued.

"Then it can be very special because this is what makes teams special, that there are plates from the academy.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube