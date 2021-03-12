Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' to have Kai Havertz back in the Chelsea side

Thomas Tuchel believes Kai Havertz can be 'decisive' for Chelsea after detailing what he expects from the German midfielder.

Havertz had been sidelined in recent weeks following a training ground injury, but returned to the team against Everton on Monday where he produced a Man of the Match performance during the 2-0 win against the Toffees.

He bagged both assists in west London which saw the Blues cement their position in the top four, and he flourished in the false nine role that Tuchel dispatched him into.

Havertz, 21, will be keen to continue in the side this weekend when the Blues travel to Yorkshire to face Leeds United on Saturday.

And Tuchel was asked where he feels his best position is before explaining that he wants him high up and not behind the ball.

"In my opinion right now, between a nine and a ten is pretty much his best position," Tuchel said on Friday.

"He has the freedom to drop, to move between the two positions, and to shift positions between a ten and nine. I feel very confident with him in high positions. I like to have him in high positions, I don't want him to be behind the ball.

"He feels comfortable on the back of opponents, between the lines, in pockets between the lines, this is pretty much it. He is like a nine when he starts his actions in the very middle of the pitch, or if he's in a half position between a ten, nine, or as a winger. This is the space he can feel comfortable and where he can be decisive for us.

"He had a huge impact in our last game and we were very happy because it wasn't easy to come back so strong after so many games he couldn't play."

