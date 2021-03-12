NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' to have Kai Havertz back in the Chelsea side

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel believes Kai Havertz can be 'decisive' for Chelsea after detailing what he expects from the German midfielder.

Havertz had been sidelined in recent weeks following a training ground injury, but returned to the team against Everton on Monday where he produced a Man of the Match performance during the 2-0 win against the Toffees.

He bagged both assists in west London which saw the Blues cement their position in the top four, and he flourished in the false nine role that Tuchel dispatched him into. 

sipa_32563844

Havertz, 21, will be keen to continue in the side this weekend when the Blues travel to Yorkshire to face Leeds United on Saturday.

And Tuchel was asked where he feels his best position is before explaining that he wants him high up and not behind the ball. 

"In my opinion right now, between a nine and a ten is pretty much his best position," Tuchel said on Friday. 

"He has the freedom to drop, to move between the two positions, and to shift positions between a ten and nine. I feel very confident with him in high positions. I like to have him in high positions, I don't want him to be behind the ball.

"He feels comfortable on the back of opponents, between the lines, in pockets between the lines, this is pretty much it. He is like a nine when he starts his actions in the very middle of the pitch, or if he's in a half position between a ten, nine, or as a winger. This is the space he can feel comfortable and where he can be decisive for us.

sipa_32563429

"He had a huge impact in our last game and we were very happy because it wasn't easy to come back so strong after so many games he couldn't play."

READ MORE: Thiago Silva hands Chelsea injury blow after suffering setback in training ahead of Leeds United clash

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

News

Thomas Tuchel: Andreas Christensen & Thiago Silva can both play in same Chelsea side

sipa_32563977
Opinions

Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel should stick with the 3-4-2-1 system next season

sipa_32567385
News

'Perfect size' - Thomas Tuchel makes assessment on Chelsea squad

sipa_32563842
News

Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' to have Kai Havertz back in the Chelsea side

sipa_32324986
News

Thomas Tuchel 'concerned' about Tammy Abraham's ongoing ankle injury

sipa_32454199
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Leeds United & Marcelo Bielsa

sipa_32036276 (1)
News

'You have to be patient when you play for Chelsea' - Tuchel sends Christian Pulisic message over lack of playing time

sipa_32563842
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side