Thomas Tuchel 'Very Happy' to Win Every Trophy at Chelsea for Roman Abramovich

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight at securing the final piece of Roman Abramovich's trophy collection before the Russian sells the club.

The Blues lifted the Club World Cup last month, meaning that Abramovich has won every piece of silverware available during his ownership.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Burnley on Saturday, Tuchel discussed his emotions after winning the last piece of silverware Abramovich was searching for.

imago1010295044h

Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

The Russian had won it all during his tenure, only missing the Club World Cup trophy after Chelsea fell to defeat in 2012.

Read More

However, a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi during February saw the owner witness his side win the last trophy that had escaped his reach.

imago1010295050h

Speaking on what it means for Tuchel to have ensured that Abramovich will sell Chelsea having won every trophy, the head coach admitted his delight.

“Very happy we could give him this and win it for him," Tuchel said. "At least we closed this cycle for him and for his effort and his passion and commitment to the club. It was good timing on this matter.”

It has been reported that several bids have already been made of around £3 billion, lower than Abramovich's £4 billion valuation.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

