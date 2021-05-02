Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' with Kai Havertz's brace against Fulham

Kai Havertz earned praise from Thomas Tuchel after his two goals sealed an important 2-0 win for Chelsea over Fulham in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the tenth minute on Saturday at Stamford Bridge following an excellent piece of skill from Mason Mount. Havertz doubled his tally and Chelsea's advantage in the 49th minute with a neat finish to slot pass Alphonse Areola.

Tuchel made five changes to his side ahead of their second leg Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and was delighted with Havertz's performance who was one of the players to come back into the fold.

"Yes and still there is room for improvement but for today I am very happy," said Tuchel following the vital win against Fulham.

"Of course, he was decisive, he was involved with Timo as a double striker and with Mason and Hakim as the four offensive guys, always involved in dangerous attacks and situations.

"For me it was the individual example for what I just explained, the players today who maybe had a tough decision on them last Tuesday [vs Real Madrid] but they didn’t say, or like Kai today, didn’t play with the attitude that they need me and I wanted more time in Madrid, why do they play me now only against Fulham.

"This was absolutely not the case, he took his chance, he showed up, this is what we need all the time and especially in situations like this, you need guys who are fully committed. That means if you have a chance to show up, then show. If you have five minutes, fifteen minutes or a whole game, whatever it is, show that you are ready and give me a headache for the next game.

"He did that and it is an example for what the whole team did and they get full credit from me."

