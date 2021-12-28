Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Loftus-Cheek, Havertz & Werner's Availability to Face Brighton

Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Chelsea Trio's Availability to Face Brighton

Author:

Thomas Tuchel is waiting to find out if Chelsea will have Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner available for selection for their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea have been without the trio since the middle of December after they all tested positive for Covid-19. 

They welcomed back Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with both making an instant impact, and Tuchel will be hoping to have three more players back to ease the Covid-19 disruption in the squad. 

imago1008637376h
imago1008647535h

Loftus-Cheek, Havertz and Werner have all finished their time in isolation and as per the Guardian, the Chelsea boss is now playing the waiting game to see whether or not any of the trio will be fit to return on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge 

The effects of Covid-19 have been evident - Hudson-Odoi admitted he was shattered after playing 90 minutes against Aston Villa following his return and recovery from the virus. 

Read More

"I'm absolutely shattered. Being out for a little bit and coming back and having a couple of days training. It's good to be back, in and around the game. I have to keep going to be in and around the side."

imago1006144875h (1)

Tuchel played him over the time that the medical department has recommended.

"This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. Hakim Ziyech has only one training session, Callum had two and a half, so we decided to put him in."

Chelsea are also likely to be without Thiago Silva (hamstring) and N'Golo Kante (knee) against Graham Potter's side on Wednesday after the pair picked up injuries during the Villa victory.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006144875h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Loftus-Cheek, Havertz & Werner's Availability to Face Brighton

1 minute ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Is Expected to Return for Chelsea After ACL Surgery

31 minutes ago
pjimage (10)
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Make Decision on Recalling Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen in Next 48 Hours

1 hour ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Lucas Digne Loan Move in January After Ben Chilwell Setback

1 hour ago
imago1008650051h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Breaks Arjen Robben's Impressive Chelsea Record

2 hours ago
imago1008857730h
News

Revealed: Impressive Jorginho Statistic After Chelsea Brace vs Aston Villa

2 hours ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Ben Chilwell Expected to Miss Rest of Season Due to ACL Surgery

2 hours ago
imago1008841407h
Transfer News

Revealed: How Much Chelsea Could Pay to Sign Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

3 hours ago