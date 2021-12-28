Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Loftus-Cheek, Havertz & Werner's Availability to Face Brighton

Thomas Tuchel is waiting to find out if Chelsea will have Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner available for selection for their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea have been without the trio since the middle of December after they all tested positive for Covid-19.

They welcomed back Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with both making an instant impact, and Tuchel will be hoping to have three more players back to ease the Covid-19 disruption in the squad.

Loftus-Cheek, Havertz and Werner have all finished their time in isolation and as per the Guardian, the Chelsea boss is now playing the waiting game to see whether or not any of the trio will be fit to return on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge

The effects of Covid-19 have been evident - Hudson-Odoi admitted he was shattered after playing 90 minutes against Aston Villa following his return and recovery from the virus.

"I'm absolutely shattered. Being out for a little bit and coming back and having a couple of days training. It's good to be back, in and around the game. I have to keep going to be in and around the side."

Tuchel played him over the time that the medical department has recommended.

"This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. Hakim Ziyech has only one training session, Callum had two and a half, so we decided to put him in."

Chelsea are also likely to be without Thiago Silva (hamstring) and N'Golo Kante (knee) against Graham Potter's side on Wednesday after the pair picked up injuries during the Villa victory.

