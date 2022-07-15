Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan

The re-signing of Romelu Lukaku last summer was a topic of major discussion with it costing the club over four times the fee they received from Everton in 2014. 

A less than impressive and quite controversial season from the number 9, and he's back out the door to Inter Milan on loan, with it looking increasingly likely that he won't be returning. 

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku celebrating Milan's league title. 

The Belgian said: "I left [Inter Milan]. It was a mistake. Milan is a wonderful city and that is why I kept the old apartment when I went to London, because my mother was coming here all the time and I wanted to return too." (via Metro Sport)

Inter share his sentiment and are expected to make the switch permanent after next season which will be easily welcomed by both sets of supporters. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nevertheless, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was always happy to keep Lukaku if he had wanted to stay, despite the wedge he kept putting between himself and Blue fans. 

Lukaku

Lukaku's mural in Milan had repeatedly been defaced after he left for the Premier League. 

Tuchel said: "There was never a meeting where I said, ‘I want this guy out'. Never.

"I was always clear: if he stays we will do everything to put him in a better place, to put him in better shape, to improve my style of coaching, our style of playing, to make him a better fit.

"It was always a possibility he stayed but, Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave, and the owners took the decision straight away." (via Adam Newson).

Read More Chelsea News

Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Zak Sturge
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Seal Deal For Youth Defender Zak Sturge From Brighton

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly's Transfer To Chelsea; Medical Completed And Contract Signed

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Reece James Mason Mount
News

‘It’s an Easy Fix’ - Pundit on Reece James and Mason Mount Contract Renewals

By Callum Baker-Ellis21 hours ago
Timo Werner Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future

By Callum Baker-Ellis22 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante

By Melissa Edwards22 hours ago
Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
News

‘Tear Teams Apart’ - Mason Mount on New Chelsea Teammate Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis22 hours ago