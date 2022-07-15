Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan

The re-signing of Romelu Lukaku last summer was a topic of major discussion with it costing the club over four times the fee they received from Everton in 2014.

A less than impressive and quite controversial season from the number 9, and he's back out the door to Inter Milan on loan, with it looking increasingly likely that he won't be returning.

Lukaku celebrating Milan's league title. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Belgian said: "I left [Inter Milan]. It was a mistake. Milan is a wonderful city and that is why I kept the old apartment when I went to London, because my mother was coming here all the time and I wanted to return too." (via Metro Sport)

Inter share his sentiment and are expected to make the switch permanent after next season which will be easily welcomed by both sets of supporters.

Nevertheless, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was always happy to keep Lukaku if he had wanted to stay, despite the wedge he kept putting between himself and Blue fans.

Lukaku's mural in Milan had repeatedly been defaced after he left for the Premier League. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Tuchel said: "There was never a meeting where I said, ‘I want this guy out'. Never.

"I was always clear: if he stays we will do everything to put him in a better place, to put him in better shape, to improve my style of coaching, our style of playing, to make him a better fit.

"It was always a possibility he stayed but, Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave, and the owners took the decision straight away." (via Adam Newson).



Read More Chelsea News